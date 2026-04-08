Quodlibet ’26 Coming to the NIACC Auditorium on April 17 & 18

The 49th annual Quodlibet variety show presented by North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will take place on Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus. This year’s theme is ‘On Broadway’ featuring new and classic hits from your favorite musicals.

“There will be music for the entire family and all ages to enjoy. The production will feature a wide variety of ensembles and performing acts including show choirs, dancers, and vocal soloists.” says Joel Everist, NIACC Choir Director. “Our students take great pride in continuing the tradition of excellence for Quodlibet and are excited to share their talents with the community.”

Tickets for this year’s Quodlibet are $10 for adults and $5 for students and available at either Mason City Hy-Vee location, the NIACC Box Office and at the door. NIACC students get in for free when they show their NIACC ID.