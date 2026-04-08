Weather Alert
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 10:55AM CDT to WED 4:00PM CDT
Franklin County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 10:55AM CDT to WED 4:00PM CDT
Hancock County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 10:55AM CDT to WED 4:00PM CDT
Humboldt County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 10:55AM CDT to WED 4:00PM CDT
Kossuth County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 10:55AM CDT to WED 4:00PM CDT
Winnebago County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 10:55AM CDT to WED 4:00PM CDT
Worth County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 10:55AM CDT to WED 4:00PM CDT
Wright County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 10:55AM CDT to WED 4:00PM CDT
Faribault County, MN: Wind Advisory from WED 11:10AM CDT to WED 4:00PM CDT
Freeborn County, MN: Wind Advisory from WED 11:10AM CDT to WED 4:00PM CDT
Local NewsLocal NewsMedia

Quodlibet ’26 Coming to the NIACC Auditorium on April 17 & 18

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor48 minutes agoLast Updated: April 8, 2026
The 49th annual Quodlibet variety show presented by North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will take place on Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus. This year’s theme is ‘On Broadway’ featuring new and classic hits from your favorite musicals.
“There will be music for the entire family and all ages to enjoy.  The production will feature a wide variety of ensembles and performing acts including show choirs, dancers, and vocal soloists.”  says Joel Everist, NIACC Choir Director. “Our students take great pride in continuing the tradition of excellence for Quodlibet and are excited to share their talents with the community.”
Tickets for this year’s Quodlibet are $10 for adults and $5 for students and available at either Mason City Hy-Vee location, the NIACC Box Office and at the door.  NIACC students get in for free when they show their NIACC ID.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor48 minutes agoLast Updated: April 8, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button