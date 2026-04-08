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KIOW Prep of the Week April 8

Belmond-Klemme Senior Braden Dougherty

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland5 hours agoLast Updated: April 8, 2026

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior from Belmond-Klemme High School. Braden Dougherty had a great day at the Nevada Boys Track Invitational last week. At the meet, Dougherty finished first in the high jump and second in the 400 meter. He was also fifth in the 200 meter and was a part of the team that took fourth in the sprint medley relay.  Congratulations to Braden Dougherty of Belmond-Klemme, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland5 hours agoLast Updated: April 8, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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