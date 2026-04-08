Forest City Council Holds Public Hearing on Levy
The Forest City Council held a public hearing on the proposed levy to help fund the future budget for the city. The council wanted public input on the proposed levy according to City Administrator Tony Mikes.
City residents learned at the meeting that the tax is now lower than last years assessment.
All this culminates in a proposed budget which the city must pass before the beginning of the new fiscal year.
City officials encourage residents with questions on the budget or tax levy to contact city hall.
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