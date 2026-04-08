Candidate Town Hall Meeting is April 12th in Eagle Grove
Ashley Wolf Tornabane, US House candidate for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, Kyle Kruse, candidate for Iowa State House District 56, and Cynthia Oppedal Paschen, candidate for Iowa State House District 55, will hold a town hall in Eagle Grove on Sunday, April 12th.
Ashley said, “We hope people from all political backgrounds come. We want to listen to what issues are most important to everyday Iowans because we want to represent everyone within our districts. Additionally, voters can ask us anything.”
The event takes place on Sunday, April 12th from 3:30-5pm in the Eagle Grove Memorial Library Meeting Room, located at 101 S. Caldwell
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