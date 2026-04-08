Ann Johnson

Ann M. Johnson, 78, of Belmond, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, April 6, 2026 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Per Ann’s wishes, no services will be held. Memorials made be directed to St. Croix Hospice or to Concord Care Center.

Ann Marie, daughter of Adolph and Erna (Platte) Aschbrenner, was born on March 3, 1948 in Hampton. Ann grew up in Coulter and graduated valedictorian from CAL High School in 1966. Ann worked as a bookkeeper at Farmers Hybrid in Hampton while taking college classes. While working there, Ann met Edwin Johnson.

In 1971, Ann was united in marriage to Edwin. They were blessed with two daughters, Laurie and Lisa. Ann adjusted well to the farm life, where she enjoyed gardening and canning over the years. Ann was active with the 4-H club, where she was instrumental in teaching her girls how to sew and bake and helped with their 4-H and fair entries. She volunteered as room mother for her girls while they were in elementary school and was an active member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and bible school.

After the girls were grown, Ann worked various jobs, most recently she worked at Dollar General in Belmond, where she met her best friend, Mary Luick. Ann enjoyed traveling with her daughters and grandchildren and hosting cousins reunions in Branson.

Ann is survived by her daughters Laurie Johnson and Lisa Sweet-Penaluna (Dan); 8 grandchildren Caleb (Morgan), Taylor, Macie, Raini, Nick (Cheyenne), Bryce (Heather), Brennan, and Dawson (Kaitlyn); 5 great-grandchildren Easton, Ella, McCoy, Keston, and Everlee; ex-husband Edwin Johnson; devoted sister Yvonne Cordell; sister-in-law Donna Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law Sherman and Gladys Ekeland; brother Ron (Kay) Aschbrenner; and brother-in-law Alfred Johnson.

Ann’s family thanks the Concord Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion they showed Ann during her final days.