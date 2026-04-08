Stellar Product Featured in Popular Round of Coolest Thing Made in Iowa Contest

Stellar Industries, a 100% employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of high-quality work trucks, trailers and service truck and van accessories, is excited to announce that the Hybrid Power Source (HPS) is in the running for title of Coolest Thing Made in Iowa.

The Stellar HPS is a first-of-its-kind power system that combines automotive-grade lithium-ion technology with a modular hydraulic power system to allow operators to run tools and equipment on the jobsite without needing to idle their truck engine.

The HPS has the ability to deliver emission-free power for hydraulic tools, cranes, compressors and stabilizers quietly and efficiently on the jobsite. Additionally, the HPS is able to recharge completely while driving between jobsites as well as when plugged into a standard outlet, minimizing total downtime and keeping work crews productive.

Designed to work seamlessly with both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) chassis, the HPS bridges the gap between today’s service trucks and tomorrow’s zero-emission fleets. This flexibility makes the HPS a future-ready solution adaptable to any powertrain or jobsite environment.

Headquartered in Garner, Stellar represents the kind of innovation and craftsmanship that drives local jobs and supports communities across northern Iowa.

“We are honored to have the HPS recognized among the great products made in our state,” said Dave Zrostlik, President of Stellar. “What we build here in Iowa reflects the hard work, ingenuity and pride of our community, and it plays an important role in keeping all industries moving.”

Popular Round voting for the Coolest Thing Made in Iowa is open through April 15. Each person can vote for up to four products per day, per device. To vote, visit coolestthingia.com.

For more information about Stellar and its range of products and services, please visit stellarindustries.com.