The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/7/26

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking on the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Mary Lou Kleveland, Veterans Affairs to discuss, with possible action, Quarterly

report.

3. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

4. Discussion, with possible action, regarding DD 5 Lat 34.

5. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

6. Consider for approval Resolution approving proposed plans and specifications, setting

a date for a public hearing, and authorizing notice to bidders for project 95-CO95-

2026PRECAST.

7. Open Forum.

8. Discussion, with possible action, regarding Newspapers in Winnebago County.

9. Consider for approval Recorder’s Quarterly report.

10. Consider for approval Auditor’s Quarterly report.

11. 10:00 AM Elizabeth Theyer, Gardiner + Thompson to discuss FY 25 Audit.

12. Consider for approval County claims.

13. Consider for approval Payroll claims.

14. Discussion with possible regarding a committee on special weather issues.

15. Consider for approval Resolution for ARPA.