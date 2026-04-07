Ellen Countryman

Ellen K. Countryman, 70, of Belmond, IA, died, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident south of Belmond, IA, April 3, 2026. Public funeral service will be held Friday, April 10, 2026, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st St. S.E. at 10:30 AM. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery. Public visitation will be Thursday from 5-730 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, and will continue one hour prior to the funeral services at church Friday. Ellen’s funeral will be live streamed on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page Friday. Just LIKE the page to view. The family wishes that those in attendance at the visitation and or funeral service dress casually as Ellen would prefer and wear your favorite Hawkeyes, Vikings, Cyclones, or Chiefs apparel.

Ellen was united in marriage to Michael Wayne Countryman on November 20, 1981, at Goldfield, Iowa. In the earlier years of their marriage the couple lived in Belmond, El Paso, Texas, Parkman, Wyoming, and Kanawha, Iowa. Michael was a bridge superintendent during their years in Texas and Ellen was employed as a flag lady on many of the construction projects he was a part of. She also was employed for a time over the years at Eaton Corporation and for a stint at Triggs Trailers in Belmond. She eventually attained her CNA in 1982 and provided wonderful, attentive and loving care to residents at the Presbyterian Home, Ackley, IA, the Belmond Health Care Center, and concluded her career at the Kanawha Community Home, Kanawha, IA.

Ellen lived her life filled with the three F’s. Her family was foremost in everything that she did. Her faith was a foundation that she shared with others in how she lived her life by caring for her husband, providing and nurturing for the needs of her family, caring for God’s people in their golden years of life at the long-term care facilities, and keeping her strong and diligent in her lengthy health journey battles. And of course, the third “F” most certainly meant “Fun”! Ellen was a lady who truly loved to have fun in nearly everything that she was a part of from her journey as a spouse and raising her family with Michael, to doting and spoiling her grand and great grand kids. She relished each and every opportunity to be with her family. She loved that each and every holiday became a family get together. Ellen loved camping trips, traveling with her husband all over the south, and a favorite lifetime memory was when they took a trip from Albuquerque, New Mexico to New Orleans. She loved the holidays and was especially fond of Christmas. Her kids and grandkids recall that Christmas most certainly would include marathon binge watching of the “Christmas Story”, stringing together of cranberries and popcorn for decorations for the tree and several other family traditions playing Jenga and 500 among them. Ellen was a wonderful cook, and food was almost always a part of family happenings from the “Grill Master” Michael’s contributions, to her culinary delights of tasty monkey bread, chow mien hotdish, one-of-a-kind meat loaf and ham gravy. Family camping was always a favorite past time Amsterdam Lake in Goodell, IA. Ellen loved to play cards and the family knew that if it was Tuesday afternoon, she would be with a group of her lady friends and not to bother her! She loved to watch fireworks and was known to take pictures and was in “Aw” by each and every explosion. Gardening was a lifelong passion from years tending the garden with husband Michael to more recent years when her and her companion Mick Michaelson would raise gardens around town. She had been a long-time member of the Kanawha Christian Reformed Church and after moving to Belmond transferred her membership to the Belmond United Methodist Church. In earlier years she served on the PTA in Ackley and was a cub scout leader in Belmond in the early 1980’s. Ellen loved her dogs from her side kick and baby Papillon “Dodger” who crossed the Rainbow Bridge, to her current buddy “Ruby”, who was at her side when she passed away in the accident and is missing Ellen as well. Ellen was a Vikings and Chiefs fan, an avid Hawkeyes fan and even waivered a bit as companion Mick Mickelson swayed her over to his beloved Cyclones! She enjoyed riding horses! She was very much a conversationalist and made friends everywhere she went.

She will be remembered by all who knew her as a lady that always wanted to make other lives better, happier and of course fun and adventurous. A lady with a heart as big as her being who took life by the horns and road it full speed ahead through all its ups and downs! A positive, energetic, free spirit that was truly all about bring the fun! She truly was a firework in her own light!

She is survived by sons: Matthew (Deb) Studer, Goodell, IA, Martin (Tammy) Countryman, Kanawha, IA, and Michael Countryman, Dallas, Texas; sister-in-law Rebecca Janssen, Belmond, IA, niece Kelly and great niece Hailey Ysker; grandchildren” Skylar Koebrick, Cheyenne (Chandler) Redenius and their son Knox Redenius (5 months); Katie (Anton) Morris and her daughter Nebraska Morris (10); grandchildren-Isis (12) and Kratos Countryman (11); and step great grandson Sammy Walker, and step grandson Brandon and Zachary Withers; along with other extended family and friends.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Ora, husband Michael Countryman in May 2017, brother Jimmy Janssen in Sept. 2012, a sister Hazel Hill, and her special companion Michael “Mick” Mickelson who died in the auto accident alongside of Ellen.