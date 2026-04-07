Clear Lake to Host Monthlong Earth Day Celebration Focused on Sustainability and Community

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A full slate of events will bring the community together throughout April as Earth Day Clear Lake returns with a monthlong celebration centered on sustainability, outdoor recreation, and environmental awareness.

Organizers say the initiative is designed to offer something for everyone, from races and cleanups to educational programs and family-friendly activities, all aimed at encouraging residents to connect with and protect the environment.

The celebration begins April 7 with “The Shape of Nature,” an all-media art contest and exhibit at the Clear Lake Arts Center. Running through April 22, the exhibit highlights works inspired by Iowa’s landscapes, wildlife, and ecosystems, while encouraging environmentally conscious artistic practices. A public reception and awards ceremony is scheduled for April 22.

Mid-month programming includes a “Books on Tap” discussion of Endangered Eating: America’s Vanishing Foods on April 15 at Lake Time Brewery, followed by a book chat at the Clear Lake Public Library on April 21. The featured book explores disappearing food traditions across the country and the importance of preserving them.

One of the busiest days of the celebration is Saturday, April 18, at City Park. The day begins with the Earth Day Youth Mile at 8:30 a.m., followed by 5K and 10K races at 9 a.m. The races will take participants along scenic routes near the lake, combining fitness with environmental awareness.

Immediately following the races, OutdoorFest will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering a variety of activities including games, a bounce house, disc golf, and a community toy share. The event is designed to encourage outdoor recreation while promoting sustainability.

Community members can also take part in the annual Trash Bash cleanup, running April 18 through April 24. Residents, families, and groups are invited to clean parks, neighborhoods, and public spaces, with a friendly competition recognizing top participants.

The celebration wraps up April 23 with the North Iowa Green Expo and Indoor Farmers Market at the Surf Ballroom & Museum. The free event will feature local vendors, fresh food, and resources on sustainable living, giving attendees an opportunity to connect with organizations focused on environmental solutions.

International Earth Day will be observed April 22, tying together the month’s activities with a global reminder of environmental stewardship.

Organizers say the goal of Earth Day Clear Lake is not only to celebrate the natural beauty of the area, but also to inspire long-term community action.

More information and a full schedule of events can be found at earthdayclearlake.org.