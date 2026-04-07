Obituaries

Chad Dirks

Goodell

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: April 7, 2026

Chad Dirks, 52, of rural Goodell, IA, passed away at his home on April 1, 2026.  A public visitation will be Sunday, April 12, from 2-4 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. A prayer service and time of reflection and remembrance will take place at 4 PM at the funeral.  Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: April 7, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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