Worth County Board of Supervisors Annexation/Reclassification Hearing

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 10am regarding an annexation and reclassification meeting.

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82035257427?pwd=bW2wxaV44JacodwL94D43GGrBCp6fh.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Call to order

2. Determination of quorum

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Annexation/Reclassification Hearing for DD #10

5. Consider Action on Recommendations in the Engineer’s Reports

6. Adjourn