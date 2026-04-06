Local NewsLocal NewsMediaMeetings & AgendasVideoWorth

Worth County Board of Supervisors Annexation/Reclassification Hearing

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: April 3, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 10am regarding an annexation and reclassification meeting.

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82035257427?pwd=bW2wxaV44JacodwL94D43GGrBCp6fh.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Call to order
2. Determination of quorum
3. Approval of Agenda
4. Annexation/Reclassification Hearing for DD #10
5. Consider Action on Recommendations in the Engineer’s Reports
6. Adjourn

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: April 3, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button