The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/6/26

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Approve liquor license for Pop’s Pizza & Pub.

6. Receive Monthly Revenue Report for Wright County Sheriff.

7. Set the date and time of April 27, 2026 at 9:15 a.m. for Wright County Budget Public Hearing.

8. Appointment of selection committee members for the Wright County Agribusiness Park Marketing &

Brokerage RFP/RFQ.

9. Review and take action on Resolution 2026-13 for approval of the Comprehensive Plan.

10. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Secondary Roads Update

b. Consider FY27 IADOT Secondary Roads Budget

c. Consider FY27 IADOT Secondary Roads Five Year Program

11. Consider going into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or

sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase

the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the

governmental body would receive for that property. The minutes and the audio recording of a session

closed under this paragraph shall be available for public examination when the transaction discussed is

completed.

12. Consider going into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional

competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered

when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that

individual requests a closed session.

13. Consider Wright County Engineer’s Employment Contract.

14. Old Business.

15. New Business.

16. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review and sign any drainage work orders.