The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/6/26
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 8:30am.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Conservation Remodel Project
b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
d. Administrative Office Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
1. DD #30 Paul Tenold
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Renee Harris, Domestic Abuse Advocate, Crisis Intervention Service – Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Proclamation
13. City of Northwood Council – 28E Law Enforcement Agreement
14. HR Discussion – PTO & Switching all departments to payroll payment in arrears
15. Building/Grounds
a.General
b.Maintenance
16. WINN-WORTH BETCO
17. Water/Wastewater
18. Department Head Discussion
19. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and Owner/Operator Ag Property)
20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power, Thompson – April 13 – 11:30 A.M.
b. DD #10 Continued Annexation and Reclassification Hearings – April 6 – 10:00 A.M. & 10:15
A.M.
c. FY27 Budget Hearing – April 20 – 9:00 A.M.
d. Fertile HBI Dedication – 3494 Eagle Ave, Fertile – April 21 – 4:00 P.M.
e. DD #14 Completion Hearing – May 4 – 9:30 A.M.
Adjourn
The County Board of Supervisors meets regularly on Monday mornings. All meetings are open to the public unless, for
purposes described in Code of Iowa Chapter 21, a closed meeting is necessary or advisable to protect the interests of
individuals or the county. Agenda appointments from the public shall be requested in writing through the Worth County
Auditor’s Office by 12:00 Noon on the previous Thursday. The Board of Supervisors determines scheduling of public
requests per the Board Meeting Policy.
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