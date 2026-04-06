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The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/6/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: April 3, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/680406173

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider
payroll change(s), consider Hancock County Secondary Road IADOT FY2027 budget, consider
Hancock County Secondary Roads IADOT FY2027 5-year construction program
Discuss splitting of Ahlers & Cooney monthly invoices
9:40 a.m. Consider pay estimate no. 19 for Secondary Roads Britt Maintenance Facility with Dean Snyder
Construction Co.
9:45 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss fire extinguisher services,
discuss and possibly consider signing Schumacher Elevator Safety Test Agreement
9:55 a.m. Michelle Eisenman, Auditor, re: consider certification of costs of election held from the Special
Election (City of Forest City) held on March 17, 2026
10:00 a.m. Discuss RFP for auditing services, possibly set date and time for opening and award of RFP for
audit services
10:05 a.m. Consider class C Retail Alcohol License with outdoor service for Hillside Golf & Dining, LLC
10:10 a.m. Consider signing letter opting out of CSN program for mental health advocate
10:15 a.m. Consider quarterly reports of the Hancock County Auditor, Sheriff and Recorder.

10:20 a.m. Consider claims
10:30 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider Ordinance no. 7 abatement notices for properties in Duncan and
Hayfield
Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:45 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Consider drainage invoices
Consider claims/stamped warrants

Discuss and possibly consider Application for Easement through Drainage District Right-of –
Way for Iowa Department of Transportation through DD #10 Lat 2, possibly consider
Resolution Approving Easement Agreement Drainage District # 10 Lat 2, possibly consider
signing Easement for Iowa Department of Transportation
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: April 3, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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