The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/6/26

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/680406173

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider

payroll change(s), consider Hancock County Secondary Road IADOT FY2027 budget, consider

Hancock County Secondary Roads IADOT FY2027 5-year construction program

Discuss splitting of Ahlers & Cooney monthly invoices

9:40 a.m. Consider pay estimate no. 19 for Secondary Roads Britt Maintenance Facility with Dean Snyder

Construction Co.

9:45 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss fire extinguisher services,

discuss and possibly consider signing Schumacher Elevator Safety Test Agreement

9:55 a.m. Michelle Eisenman, Auditor, re: consider certification of costs of election held from the Special

Election (City of Forest City) held on March 17, 2026

10:00 a.m. Discuss RFP for auditing services, possibly set date and time for opening and award of RFP for

audit services

10:05 a.m. Consider class C Retail Alcohol License with outdoor service for Hillside Golf & Dining, LLC

10:10 a.m. Consider signing letter opting out of CSN program for mental health advocate

10:15 a.m. Consider quarterly reports of the Hancock County Auditor, Sheriff and Recorder.

10:20 a.m. Consider claims

10:30 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider Ordinance no. 7 abatement notices for properties in Duncan and

Hayfield

Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:45 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Consider drainage invoices

Consider claims/stamped warrants

Discuss and possibly consider Application for Easement through Drainage District Right-of –

Way for Iowa Department of Transportation through DD #10 Lat 2, possibly consider

Resolution Approving Easement Agreement Drainage District # 10 Lat 2, possibly consider

signing Easement for Iowa Department of Transportation

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item