The Forest City Council Meeting for 3/6/26

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday evening beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting by clicking on the link below:

https://meet.google.com/tgk-vmna-oft

The proposed agenda is as follows:

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE ROLL CALL APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA (Action Item) Agenda Approve Council Minutes Attachments: Minutes Accept Board & Committee Minutes Approve Invoices Attachments: CLAIMS 04/06/2026 Approve Licenses & Permits, Casey’s Liquor License #3476, HY-VEE Inc Liquor License

BUSINESS

3- Bids for Light Cleaning and Televising of Sanitary Sewer Main Attachments: 3 Bids Light Cleaning and Televising Pay Request No.17 from Staab Construction for the WWTP Improvements Project Attachments: Pay Request No.17 WWTP Ordinance Revision to Chapter 82, Alternative Street Vehicles Telecommunications Work Discussion on installation standards for telecommunication infrastructure TIF LMI Set-aside for Down Payment Assistance Discussion on the possible use of LMI (Low to Moderate Income) funds from TIF. Independent Financial Auditor Authorization Set the date for the Public Hearing on the FY27 Budget for 4/20/26 Set the Date for the Public Hearing Date on the FY27 Proposed Budget for April 20, 2025 at 7:00pm STAFF REPORTS PUBLIC FORUM This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes. ADJOURNMENT