Rockwell Man Charged With Adjuster Fraud

Joseph Starr, 39, of Rockwell, was charged on March 24, 2026, with two counts of Acting as a Public Adjuster without a License and one count of Insurance Fraud—Presenting False Information (Class D Felony). The charges followed an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

According to criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, Starr was an employee of Sibling Construction and is accused of engaging in multiple acts of unlicensed public adjusting. Starr allegedly negotiated insurance claims on behalf of clients with both Farm Bureau Financial Services and Osage Insurance, actions which would financially benefit himself and his company. Furthermore, Starr submitted invoices for compensation for work that had not yet been completed.

Starr was arrested and booked at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on March 27, 2026.

Iowa law restricts a contractor completing the repairs from acting as a public adjuster on the insurance claim. Iowans can view a list of licensed public adjusters in Iowa at the Iowa Insurance Division’s website.

No further information regarding this case will be provided at this time.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.