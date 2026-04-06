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Forest City Council Property Tax Levy Public Hearing
The Forest City Council will hold a public hearing beginning at 6:45pm Monday night on the proposed tax levy for the next fiscal year. You can view the hearing by clicking the link below:
https://meet.google.com/tgk-vmna-oft
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