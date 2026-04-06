Forest CityLocal NewsLocal NewsMediaMeetings & AgendasVideo

Forest City Council Property Tax Levy Public Hearing

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: April 3, 2026

The Forest City Council will hold a public hearing beginning at 6:45pm Monday night on the proposed tax levy for the next fiscal year. You can view the hearing by clicking the link below:

https://meet.google.com/tgk-vmna-oft

 

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: April 3, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button