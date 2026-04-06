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Casey’s Briefly Closed Due to Gas Smell

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: April 6, 2026

Workers at the Casey’s Convenience Store at 1132 U. S. Highway 69 in Forest City was briefly closed due to a gas odor coming from the kitchen.

Employees said they smelled a natural gas odor near the fryers in the kitchen. The Forest City Police and Fire Departments were called in to investigate around 9:30pm. The store was briefly closed while firefighters searched for the source of the alleged leak.

Employees were called back into the store around 10:15pm after the search produced no leaks. The store then resumed it’s 24-hour operation.

 

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: April 6, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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