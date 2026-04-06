Casey’s Briefly Closed Due to Gas Smell
Workers at the Casey’s Convenience Store at 1132 U. S. Highway 69 in Forest City was briefly closed due to a gas odor coming from the kitchen.
Employees said they smelled a natural gas odor near the fryers in the kitchen. The Forest City Police and Fire Departments were called in to investigate around 9:30pm. The store was briefly closed while firefighters searched for the source of the alleged leak.
Employees were called back into the store around 10:15pm after the search produced no leaks. The store then resumed it’s 24-hour operation.
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