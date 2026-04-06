Arbor Day Tree Giveaway Scheduled

Each spring, the Winnebago County Conservation Board encourages people to plant trees and shrubs by offering free seedlings for Arbor Day. This year, the annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway will be held on Friday, April 24 th , from 8:30 AM until 4:00 PM at the Hanson Nature Center, 41600 Highway 69, Leland.

As in the past, this year’s varieties of trees and shrubs are attractive and beneficial to various wildlife species. The species that will be given away this year are Grey Dogwood, Hackberry, Norway Spruce, and Pin Oak. These species are excellent for attracting songbirds, pollinators, and other wildlife.

But they also provide the same benefits of all trees and shrubs, including cleaning our air, holding our soil in place, reducing rainwater runoff, and providing shade. Strategically placed around homes, trees

and shrubs can also help to reduce the use of air conditioning in the summer and heat in the winter.

And, of course, they are aesthetically pleasing, adding beauty to our yards and towns.

Only 25 seedlings of each species will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. As a result, quantities will initially be limited. Later in the day, that limit may be waived if it appears that there will

be trees left over. The WCCB will keep people posted on how many trees are still available throughout

the day on their Facebook page. Links to information about each species can be found on the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s web site (www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/conservation) under “Upcoming Events,” but information will also be available at the Center, as will instructions about

how to plant the seedlings.

For more information about the annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway, people can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at either 641-567-3390 or at

[email protected].

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed. Add on Google Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.