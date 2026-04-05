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Sunday Talk: Grassley on SAVE America Act and Iran
U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley recently spoke with reporters on several current issues. Topics included cancer rates in Iowa, the SAVE America Act, Grassley’s 99 county meetings, Iran and congressional power in our Sunday Talk.
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