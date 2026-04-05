AMBER ALERT: Missing 12 Year Old Girl

Authorities in Waterloo are asking for the publics help in locating a missing 12 year old girl. She is Dayton Annabelle Cranston and is 5 foot 4 inches tall with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue skirt, gray coat, and white Nike shoes. She wears glasses with clear larger frames.

The suspects name is Danny and is in his late 20’s or early 30’s. His hair color is dark and eye color is the same. He is described to be either Hispanic or an Indian male.

He was driving a red Toyota Camry with all tinted windows, black spoiler, and no front license plate. The state of origin is unknown at this time.

State authorities are searching Highway 71 but admit they could be taking an alternate route with an unknown destination. If anyone sees these individuals they are asked to call 911 immediately and do not approach them.

A bulletin issued by the Iowa Amber Alert system is below with images of the victim, the alleged abductor, and the car believed to being used.