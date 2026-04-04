Two Dead in Wright County Crash

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a crash Friday evening south of Belmond.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 69 and 200th Street.

According to the report, a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by Michael Thomas Mickelson, 65, of Belmond, was traveling southbound when it made an illegal U-turn and was struck by a southbound 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Mcain Alan Hefti, 25, of Dows.

Mickelson and a passenger, Ellen Kay Countryman, 72, of Belmond, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Belmond Fire Department, Belmond Police Department, Belmond EMS, and Bonstetter’s Towing assisted at the scene.