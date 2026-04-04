Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Wet Weekend Ahead

The 2026 Iowa Walleye Challenge features exciting new ways for anglers to compete, connect, and contribute to fisheries science and management across the Midwest.

This event uses the mobile app MyCatch, where anglers report catches and trips to qualify for prizes. The $25 entry fee includes a $20 Discount Tackle gift certificate for every angler who reports a valid trip. Prize categories include Weekly Challenges, Random Draw Prizes, Most Fish Caught, Most Waterbodies Fished, Captain Prizes, Early Bird Prizes, and Longest Walleye.

Area Weather

Saturday A slight chance of snow showers between noon and 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Area Lakes and Rivers

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Shore fishing action has picked up in many area lakes. Last updated on 04/02/2026

Arrowhead Lake (Sac)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The boat ramp dock is in.

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Boat ramp docks are in. The walleye bite started to pick up last week.

Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up fish along Ice House Point, in Town Bay, along the North shore area, and along the east shore near the outlet. They are having luck using twisters and minnows under a bobber. Most fish are 14-16 inches long; a few have picked up fish over 20-inches. The bite will likely slow down the next several days during cold temperatures; expect walleye action to pick back up early next week with warming temperatures.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy docks are in at the west and south boat ramps.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Water Temperature (°F): 46.0

46.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water temperatures are in the mid-40s. Anglers have had luck with panfish and walleye from the east shore and in the marina.

Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye along the east shore, north shore, near the inlet, and in the marina as the water temperatures warm back up early next week. Use a twister or try a minnow or leach under a bobber.

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

Water temperatures are in the low to mid-40s on many northern Iowa lakes. Last updated on 03/26/2026

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Water Temperature (°F): 44.0

44.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Most courtesy docks have not been installed at the boat ramps.

Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching a few walleyes along the east shore and around the island. Best bite is after sunset.

Anglers are catching a few walleyes along the east shore and around the island. Best bite is after sunset. White Bass – Fair: Try jigs and small crankbaits on warm afternoons.

Try jigs and small crankbaits on warm afternoons. Yellow Bass – Fair: Small jigs fished slowly in the warmth of the afternoons work best.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Status Unsure

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Yellow Perch – Status Unsure

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River level is 5.65 feet.

Northern Pike – Good: Northern Pike are hitting live bait, jigs and crankbaits.

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Most boat ramp courtesy docks are in place. Water levels are at crest. Water temperatures should remain low with the current cold weather and rains. The walleye season is closed on the Iowa Great Lakes until May 2nd. Last updated on 04/02/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is ice-free; all ramps are open. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.

Black Crappie – Fair

Bluegill – Slow

Pumpkinseed – Slow

Ingham Lake (Emmet)

Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lost Island Lake (Palo Alto)

Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Some anglers are catching fish from shore.

Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers reported lots of smaller yellow bass during the ice season.

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 43.0

43.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Boat ramp docks are in. The channel at Templar Park boat ramp is open, allowing easier travel to and from the lake. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching most fish in 16 feet of water. It’s easiest to get on top of fish with electronics. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic.

Anglers are catching most fish in 16 feet of water. It’s easiest to get on top of fish with electronics. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers were catching good amounts of quality-size, 9- to 13-inch fish during the ice season.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is ice-free; all ramps should be available for use. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.

Bluegill – Slow: Anglers were successful on the major bays during the ice season.