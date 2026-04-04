North Iowa Outdoors: Wild Turkey Season is Weeks Away

The wild turkey season is just a few weeks away in Iowa and early indications are it could be a good one. DNR wildlife biologist Jim Coffey says birds should be plentiful.

Coffey says ground nesting birds like pheasants, quail and turkeys do well in dry years.

More turkeys can be a good thing for hunters, but Coffey says it can also give the birds more warning.

Coffey says the weather can impact the hunt, mostly the desire of the hunter to get out.

Coffey says windy conditions are probably the hardest conditions to hunt turkeys in as you can’t hear them gobble. And turkeys are more wary in the wind as they can’t hear what’s going on around them as well either. The youth-only wild turkey season for residents age 15 and younger opens things up from April 10th to the 12th. Season 1 is April 13th to the 16th, season 2 is April 17th to the 21st, season 3 is April 22nd to the 28th, season 4 is April 29th to May 17th. The Resident Archery Only season is April 13th to May 17th.