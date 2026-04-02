Mason City Chamber of Commerce Hosts National Civics Bee

The Greater Mason City Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2026 National Civics Bee in Mason City, IA, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the National Civics Bee is an annual nonpartisan civics competition for middle schoolers that increases civic knowledge, skills, and disposition among young Americans, their families, and communities.

“Each year, the National Civics Bee reminds us how much promise and talent exists in communities across the country. Students step up with thoughtful solutions, bold ideas, and a willingness to participate—exactly the qualities our democracy and workforce need. We’re proud to support a program that strengthens civic knowledge and skills for all young people and helps build the foundation for a stronger future.” said Hilary Crow, Vice President, Civics, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Students across the country submitted essays on issues in their communities, which were then reviewed by a distinguished panel of judges. Top students were selected to compete in the Greater Mason City Chamber of Commerce’s Regional Competition: an in-person, live event featuring two rounds of civics quiz questions followed by a Q&A in which students discussed their proposals for improving their communities. Ellie K from John Adams Middle School took first place, followed by Matthew P and Sophia H for second and third places, respectively. The judges for this year’s competition were Jim Collins, Director of Public Works for the City of Mason City; Lindsey James, Executive Director of Visit Mason City and Main Street Mason City; and Bill Schickel, who recently retired as Mason City’s longest serving mayor.

The top three finalists impressed the judges with their essay topics including: improving access to arts education by addressing staffing shortages and creating more opportunities for student involvement; revitalizing Mason City’s waterways to reduce pollution, support recreation, and boost environmental health; and addressing the issue of stray animals by advocating for solutions that benefit both the community and the animals themselves.

“This is our fifth year hosting the National Civics Bee regional competition, and every year I am inspired by how our young people think critically about the world around them. I could not be more proud of these students for stepping up, leaning in, and demonstrating the type of leadership our region and our country needs,” said Colleen Frein, President & CEO of the Greater Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

The first-place winner received a $500 cash prize and will advance to the state competition hosted by the Iowa Chamber Alliance along with other top finalists. The top state winners will receive various prizes, up to $1,000. The state’s first-place winner will earn a trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the National Championship in the Fall of 2026, where they can win a grand prize of a $100,000 contribution to a 529 plan. The second-place finalist will receive $25,000, and the third-place National finalist will receive $15,000.

“It was truly amazing for people to appreciate my ideas and for all my hard work to pay off. It was honestly such a relief, and to see how far I’ve come from last year to this year and to see how far I can truly push myself is amazing,” said Civics Bee winner Ellie K. The Iowa Chamber Alliance will host the National Civics Bee Iowa State Finals on June 30 at Drake University.

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