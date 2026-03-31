The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/31/26

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am.Tou can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

3. Consider for approval updated classification schedules for DD 14 Lat 4 and 4A.

4. Set Public Hearing for updated classification schedules for DD 14 Lat 4 and 4A.

5. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

6. Discussion with possible action Newspapers in Winnebago County.

7. Steve Hepperly, Sheriff to discuss Union sick leave.

8. Steve Hepperly, Sheriff to discuss County Property being housed outside of the County.

9. Steve Hepperley, Sheriff to discuss letter to Iowa DOT telling them to take their plows

home with them.

10.Canvass Second Tier Special City Election.

11.Open bids for RFP for Audit Firms.

12.Consider for approval bids and award contract to Audit firm.

13.Open forum.

14. Consider for approval County claims.