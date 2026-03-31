Mason City Woman Loses Iowa Supreme Court Appeal in $123K Theft Case

A Mason City woman convicted of stealing more than $123,000 from a Clear Lake business has lost her final appeal and has returned to custody.

Malorie Hallock, 40, was originally arrested in November 2023 after authorities alleged she stole the money from Studio 65 Tattoo between January and October of that year.

In July 2024, Hallock entered a guilty plea to first-degree theft under a plea agreement in which both prosecutors and defense attorneys recommended a deferred judgment and five years of probation. However, Cerro Gordo County District Court Judge Gregg Rosenbladt rejected the joint recommendation and instead sentenced Hallock to a maximum of 10 years in prison on the Class C felony charge.

Hallock appealed the sentence, arguing Rosenbladt abused his discretion by not following the agreed-upon recommendation. While the appeal was pending, she was released from custody after posting a $10,000 surety bond.

In August 2025, the Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the sentence, ruling that Rosenbladt did not abuse his discretion. Hallock then sought further review from the Iowa Supreme Court.

Last Thursday, March 26, the Iowa Supreme Court denied her appeal and affirmed both her conviction and sentence, effectively ending the appeals process.

Following the ruling, Hallock was ordered to return to custody at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. Online records indicate she was booked back into the jail on Tuesday, March 31.