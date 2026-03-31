Mason City Earns National IMBA Trail Town Designation

MASON CITY — Mason City has been named a 2026 IMBA Trail Town, a national designation recognizing communities that demonstrate a strong commitment to developing and supporting trail systems.

The designation, awarded by the International Mountain Bicycling Association, highlights communities that invest in trail infrastructure, funding, stewardship, and community engagement while promoting outdoor recreation and healthy lifestyles.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett called the recognition a major milestone for the community.

“The IMBA Trail Town designation is a huge honor recognizing the efforts of Mason City volunteers, community leaders, and outdoor recreation champions to create a unique destination bike park and trail system,” Burnett said. “We are so glad that IMBA has helped us spread the word of this great asset we have built in North Iowa.”

Officials say trail systems are increasingly important economic drivers, helping boost tourism, support local businesses, and improve public health. Nationally, the outdoor recreation economy reached $1.3 trillion in 2024 and supports more than 5.2 million jobs.

Mayor John Lee said Mason City’s growing trail network plays a key role in the community’s future.

“The bike park and numerous trails we have constructed in Mason City make our community an ideal place for people to call home and are a key part of our continuous investments in creating a high quality of life for our residents,” Lee said. “Additionally, outdoor recreation and mountain biking are key pillars of our tourism, workforce attraction, and economic development strategies.”

With the designation, Mason City joins 28 communities across the country recognized for their leadership in trail development and outdoor recreation.

IMBA Executive Director David Wiens said the designation reflects more than just trail access.

“IMBA Trail Towns are leading with trails by demonstrating how trails support thriving, resilient communities,” Wiens said. “The IMBA Trail Town designation is more than a badge of honor. It’s national recognition that a community values trails and the people who ride them.”

Local leaders say the recognition will help strengthen partnerships and support continued trail growth.

Mason City’s trail system includes the Prairie Rock Trails and the newly developed Prairie Rock Trails Bike Park, offering more than five miles of trails designed for riders of all skill levels. The system features singletrack trails, technical elements, pump tracks, and jump lines.

More information about the trails is available at visitmasoncityiowa.com.