Kossuth County Authorities Investigating Death Near Ledyard

KOSSUTH COUTY, Iowa — A death investigation is underway after authorities responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning in rural Kossuth County.

According to a press release from the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a call at approximately 11:13 a.m. on March 31 reporting a person with an unknown medical emergency at a residence located at 1707 460th Street near Ledyard.

First responders, along with Kossuth County EMS, arrived on scene and determined the individual was deceased from a gunshot wound. Deputies from the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation.

The Kossuth County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded. Based on information and evidence collected at the scene, authorities indicated the death appears to be the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The individual has been identified as 46-year-old Wade Willis Mueller of Lakota.

An autopsy will be conducted at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

Assisting agencies included Kossuth County EMS, Ledyard First Responders, and the Kossuth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.