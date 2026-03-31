Garner Easter Egg Hunt Continues to Grow

Garner will be the site of a continually growing event. The annual Easter Egg Hunt has seen tremendous expansion since its inception according to organizer Tammy Lennox.

According to Lennox, there will be several divisions to make the event as enjoyable as possible.

Area businesses have been very supportive of the event with a number of prizes available to the participants.

Lennox stated that there were a lot of giveaways from drawings that will be taking place. Participants will get their prizes from the eggs they collect.

The event takes place Stellar Sports Complex in Garner on April 4th, at 10am.