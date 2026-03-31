Forest Citians Meet to Learn About the City’s Comprehensive Plan

Concerned residents of Forest City in both Hancock and Winnebago County met with city officials at the John K. Hanson Career Center. They were introduced to a rough draft of what the city goals are for residential and commercial growth and expansion.

City planners are looking to grow business and industry along the Highway 69 corridor while looking at residential expansion to the east, south and west of current housing. The plan incorporates a 20 year visions of both sides of the spectrum and does not place one ahead of the other. Both have to grow equally to accommodate a work force with the city. John Robbins is a Senior Planner for the North Iowa Council of Governments and has been working point on the vision for the city.

The plan also looks at railroad, highway, and trail access in and out of the city. It includes the amenities and the future possibilities of such while focusing on realistic goals.

Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes was very happy with the turnout to the presentation. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/03/Vision-2.wav

The plan emphasizes growth over the next 20 years which is what Beth Bilyeu, Executive Director of Forest City Economic Development, would like to see.

The city planners have posted the plan online at cityofforestcity.com/ under News and Announcements at the bottom of the page. They encourage those who could not attend to take a moment and go through the plan. There is also a QR Code that one can scan to see the plan.