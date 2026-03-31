Buffalo Center Fire Department Hosting Community Pancake Breakfast April 4

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa — The Buffalo Center Volunteer Fire Department is inviting the community to come together for a hearty breakfast while supporting local firefighters.

The department will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The menu includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, along with coffee, orange juice, and milk. Organizers say the event is a great opportunity for residents to enjoy a delicious meal while showing appreciation for the town’s volunteer fire and rescue team.

Funds raised will go toward supporting the department and its ongoing efforts to serve and protect the Buffalo Center community.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend and take part in the morning event.

For more information, residents can contact the Buffalo Center Volunteer Fire Department.