April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and it’s time to turn awareness into action. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) is partnering with the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force (CITSTF), and law enforcement across the state April 6-10 to enforce Iowa’s Hands-Free Driving Law. The goal of this project is to educate drivers about the importance of driving distraction-free and to help drivers comply with the law going forward.

Iowa’s Hands-Free Driving Law went into effect with a warning period on July 1, 2025, and citations began being issued by law enforcement on January 1, 2026. Since January 1, 2026, over 2,400 citations and over 1,900 warnings have been issued. The law prohibits the use of electronic devices beyond a single touch while driving unless they are used in a hands-free mode. The passing of this law is a key factor that contributed to the historic low number of traffic fatalities recorded in 2025.

With so many ways to go hands-free, there’s a solution for every device and every vehicle. Some of the options to go hands-free include using voice commands, speaker phone, AUX cords, Bluetooth, or phone mounts.

Now a moving violation in Iowa, penalties for violating this law (Iowa Code 321.276) include a fine of $170. By enforcing this law and bringing awareness to the dangers of distracted driving, they hope to save lives and increase safety on Iowa roads.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau works with city, county, state, and local organizations to develop and implement strategies to reduce death and injury on Iowa roads using federally funded grants.