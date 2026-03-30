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Yard Waste Collection Begins in Mason City

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: March 30, 2026

Mason City has begun yard waste collection for city residents. They are now allowed to set out yard waste and tree branches on their regular garbage pick-up day. The city does not recommend grass clippings be included. Instead they should be left on the lawn to create fertilizer or used as mulch. However, they can be disposed of by placing them curbside in biodegradable paper bags before 7 a.m. on their collection day.

Those with questions should contact the Mason City Hall.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: March 30, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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