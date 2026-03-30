Yard Waste Collection Begins in Mason City

Mason City has begun yard waste collection for city residents. They are now allowed to set out yard waste and tree branches on their regular garbage pick-up day. The city does not recommend grass clippings be included. Instead they should be left on the lawn to create fertilizer or used as mulch. However, they can be disposed of by placing them curbside in biodegradable paper bags before 7 a.m. on their collection day.

Leaves may be disposed of or be composted. If they are disposed of, they must be in 30-gallon biodegradable bags and left on the curb by 7am on the day of collection. Residents may also take their leaves to the landfill compost site at 15942 Killdeer Avenue in Clear Lake.

Those with questions should contact the Mason City Hall.