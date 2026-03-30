Weather Alert
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Franklin County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Hancock County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Humboldt County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Kossuth County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Winnebago County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Worth County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Wright County, IA: Special Weather Statement
AudioLocal NewsLocal NewsMedia

Winnebago County Post-Election Audit Confirms Election Night Results

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: March 30, 2026

Following the March 17, 2026 Forest City Special Election, Winnebago County officials conducted the required post-election audit on Monday, March 30th. The audit confirmed a perfect match between the hand count and the election night results from the voting machines.

By Iowa law, the Secretary of State randomly selects a precinct in each county the day after the election. This year, the chosen precinct was Forest City All Wards . County auditors then supervise a hand count of the votes in that precinct and compare them to the machine totals. This process ensures transparency and maintains public confidence in the integrity of elections. Winnebago County Elections Commissioner Karla Weiss confirmed the audit was an important step.

For questions about the post-election audit or other election matters, please contact the Winnebago County Election Office at 641 585-3412 or [email protected]

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: March 30, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button