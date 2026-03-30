Winnebago County Post-Election Audit Confirms Election Night Results

Following the March 17, 2026 Forest City Special Election, Winnebago County officials conducted the required post-election audit on Monday, March 30th. The audit confirmed a perfect match between the hand count and the election night results from the voting machines.

By Iowa law, the Secretary of State randomly selects a precinct in each county the day after the election. This year, the chosen precinct was Forest City All Wards . County auditors then supervise a hand count of the votes in that precinct and compare them to the machine totals. This process ensures transparency and maintains public confidence in the integrity of elections. Winnebago County Elections Commissioner Karla Weiss confirmed the audit was an important step.

For questions about the post-election audit or other election matters, please contact the Winnebago County Election Office at 641 585-3412 or [email protected]