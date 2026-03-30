The Wright County Board of Supervisors Public Hearing

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. 9:00 a.m. Hold hearing on the proposed Wright County Property Tax Levy for the year ending

June 30, 2027.

a. Public comments

b. Discussion and comments for the proposed property tax levy by Board of Supervisors

(There will be no action taken by the Board of Supervisors at this hearing)

3. Adjournment