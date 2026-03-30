The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/30/26

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Consider Wright County Courthouse Grounds Use Policy for Clarion Development Alliance (CDA) for the

following dates: May 4 th , June 1 st , July 6 th , August 3 rd all for Wright Nights on Main and June 13 th for

Festival in the Park.

6. Appoint Melisa Mendez as a Civil Process Server.

7. Review and Act on Resolution 2026-11 for Interfund Transfers.

8. Discussion and possible action to authorize the Director of Wright County Economic Development to

initiate a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) process for the real

estate listing and strategic marketing of the Wright County Agribusiness Park.

9. Discussion on possible merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern and possible action of letter

of support.

10. Consider the Thrive Iowa Grant for Wright County Public Health.

11. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider Resolution 2026-12 Awarding Contract for Project BROS-C099(108)–8J-99

 Bridge #175, Twin 14’x12’ Reinforce Concrete Box Culvert

12. Tonee Nicholas, Wright County Assessor, to present Slough Bill applications for allow or disallow.

13. Nicholas to present missed Military Service Property Tax Exemption application for 2025 assessment

year for allow/disallow.

14. Old Business.

15. New Business.

16. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review and sign any drainage work orders.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.

There will be a department head meeting following the meeting on March 30, 2026.