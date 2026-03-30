The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/30/26

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Public Hearing and Contract Award (342nd/Fir Ave)

c. Road maintenance

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Conservation Remodel Project

b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

d. Administrative Office Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

1. Spray Bids

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

1. DD #72 Open Ditch submitted by Steven Rachut

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Set Hearing Date – FY27 Budget

13. Discussion/possible action – Planning and Zoning

14. Building/Grounds

a.General

2 Discussion/possible action – custodian position opening

a.Maintenance

15. WINN-WORTH BETCO

16. Water/Wastewater

a.Discussion/possible action – Mowing Bids

17. Department Head Discussion

18. Budget Discussion

19. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and

Owner/Operator Ag Property)

20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power, Thompson – April 13 – 11:30 A.M.

b. DD #10 Annexation and Reclassification Hearing – March 30 – 9:30 A.M.

c. DD #14 Reclassification Hearing – March 30 – 10:15 A.M.

d. City of Northwood Council – 28E Law Enforcement Agreement – April 6

e. DD #14 Completion Hearing – May 4 – 9:30 A.M.

Adjourn

The County Board of Supervisors meets regularly on Monday mornings. All meetings are open to the public unless, for purposes described in Code of Iowa Chapter 21, a closed meeting is necessary or advisable to protect the interests of individuals or the county. Agenda appointments from the public shall be requested in writing through the Worth County Auditor’s Office by 12:00 Noon on the previous Thursday. The Board of Supervisors determines scheduling of public requests per the Board Meeting Policy.

All times listed on the agenda, except the starting time, are tentative.