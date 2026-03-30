St. Ansgar Business Benefits from a Choose Iowa Grant

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig has announced $500,000 dollars’ worth of “Choose Iowa” grants are going to 30 Iowa-based operations that sell food and Iowa-made products.

The 30 grant recipients are pledging to invest $1.7 million in their businesses. The announcement was held in Slater in the future retail spot for Home Kneads, a business that makes sourdough bread. Mike Harris and his wife, Nina, plan to use the $25,000 grant to help buy new equipment, like new ovens and a van to distribute their bread.

Another $25,000 grant is going to Kittleson Brothers, a business in St. Ansgar, a century-old family business that raises potatoes and onions. In 2021, Adam Koch, a descendant of the founders, joined the business which is expanding its potato processing facility.

The company currently distributes potatoes and onions to 30 Iowa grocery stores.