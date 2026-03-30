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St. Ansgar Business Benefits from a Choose Iowa Grant

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor51 minutes agoLast Updated: March 30, 2026

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig has announced $500,000 dollars’ worth of “Choose Iowa” grants are going to 30 Iowa-based operations that sell food and Iowa-made products.

The 30 grant recipients are pledging to invest $1.7 million in their businesses. The announcement was held in Slater in the future retail spot for Home Kneads, a business that makes sourdough bread. Mike Harris and his wife, Nina, plan to use the $25,000 grant to help buy new equipment, like new ovens and a van to distribute their bread.

Another $25,000 grant is going to Kittleson Brothers, a business in St. Ansgar, a century-old family business that raises potatoes and onions. In 2021, Adam Koch, a descendant of the founders, joined the business which is expanding its potato processing facility.

The company currently distributes potatoes and onions to 30 Iowa grocery stores.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor51 minutes agoLast Updated: March 30, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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