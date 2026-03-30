NWS Spotter Training Sessions Scheduled Across Iowa This Spring

DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Weather Service (NWS), in partnership with local county emergency management agencies, is once again offering storm spotter training classes across Iowa this spring.

The annual trainings are designed to help both new and experienced spotters learn how to identify and report severe weather, while also emphasizing safety and preparedness. Sessions will be offered in-person across many counties in central Iowa, along with several virtual options.

Officials say every county within the NWS Des Moines coverage area will have access to an in-person training at least once every three years, though some counties will not host sessions in 2026.

Upcoming in-person trainings include:

April 2: Exira (Audubon County), 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 106 N. Jefferson Street

Exira (Audubon County), 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 106 N. Jefferson Street April 7: Estherville (Emmet County), 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Iowa Lakes Community College

Two virtual sessions are also scheduled for April 14, running from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and again from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

All training sessions are free and open to the public, with no experience required. Organizers encourage anyone interested in severe weather — from beginners to seasoned spotters — to attend.

The classes typically run 60 to 75 minutes and include a multimedia presentation covering topics such as thunderstorm structure, severe weather threats in Iowa, reporting procedures and spotter safety. Sessions are led by NWS meteorologists and emergency managers, and participants are encouraged to ask questions.

While most in-person sessions do not require advance registration, some — including Polk County trainings and all virtual sessions — do require participants to sign up ahead of time.

No advanced spotter training classes will be offered during the 2026 season.

A full schedule of trainings and registration details can be found through the National Weather Service Des Moines office.