High Schools to Participate in State Mock Trial Championships

Dedicated high school students across the state of Iowa have prepared a case for the Iowa High School Mock Trial Championship.

Mock trial is designed to introduce students to the legal system by providing a challenging, academic

competition. The program encourages teachers and students to develop learning partnerships with professionals from the community. Lawyers from communities throughout Iowa contribute their time as coaches and judges at the tournaments. Judges from Iowa’s District Courts also participate.

Each fall, high school students across Iowa are given a legal case to study. The teams then

work to prepare and present both sides of the case before a panel of volunteer lawyers and judges. Each

team is judged on its mock trial competition, sportsmanship, civility, courtroom decorum, and

professionalism. The State Championship occurs on Wednesday, April 1st, at the Judicial Branch Building.

Last year, more than 1,600 students from across Iowa participated. The tournament includes students from social studies courses, TAG programs, at-risk classes and extracurricular mock trial clubs. The winning team will represent Iowa at the National Tournament held in Des Moines in May.