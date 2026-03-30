Clear Lake and Wright County Receive Grant Awards

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $40,000 in grants through the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative to advance growth and revitalization efforts in four rural Iowa communities.

Clarion, Clear Lake, Redfield and Stanton each received $10,000 through the Rural Building Ownership and Organization by Strengthening Teams (BOOST) program. The program helps community and business leaders plan for growth by connecting them with a team of experts who provide tailored recommendations and next steps. Grant funding supports implementation of those strategies.

“Rural communities know where they want to go — they just need the right tools and guidance to get there,” said Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority. “BOOST brings local leaders together with experienced partners to turn ideas into action and build strong, thriving communities.”

IEDA received seven applications from communities across Iowa. Grants were awarded to the following four recipients:

Clarion (Wright County) — The city is advancing plans to improve pedestrian and bicycle connections linking downtown, the local high school and Lake Cornelia, a regional tourism destination. The effort builds on a 2018 countywide trails plan that identified key opportunities to better connect communities and attractions.

The city is advancing plans to improve pedestrian and bicycle connections linking downtown, the local high school and Lake Cornelia, a regional tourism destination. The effort builds on a 2018 countywide trails plan that identified key opportunities to better connect communities and attractions. Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo County) — The city is exploring strategies to expand affordable and attainable housing options for local workers, families and seniors. As a regional tourism hub, about one in five homes serves as a seasonal or short-term rental, while median home values are significantly higher than those across the county and state.

The city is exploring strategies to expand affordable and attainable housing options for local workers, families and seniors. As a regional tourism hub, about one in five homes serves as a seasonal or short-term rental, while median home values are significantly higher than those across the county and state. Redfield (Dallas County) — Redfield Development Corporation is working to strengthen the community’s identity and position it to attract new residents and private investment in a rapidly growing region. Redfield is about 40 minutes west of Des Moines in southwest Dallas County, where the population grew by more than 50% between 2010 and 2020.

Redfield Development Corporation is working to strengthen the community’s identity and position it to attract new residents and private investment in a rapidly growing region. Redfield is about 40 minutes west of Des Moines in southwest Dallas County, where the population grew by more than 50% between 2010 and 2020. Stanton (Montgomery County) — The Stanton Community Foundation is developing a wayfinding strategy, such as signage and digital marketing, to draw more visitors downtown and convert regional and highway traffic into increased customer activity and local spending. Stanton is about an hour from Omaha, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs and less than a mile from U.S. Highway 34.

Empower Rural Iowa grants are funded through an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature and administered by IEDA’s Center for Rural Revitalization, in consultation with the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative task force. Applicants must provide matching funds and are evaluated based on economic need, partnerships, project readiness and alignment with strategic goals.

Programs serve Iowa communities with populations of 20,000 or fewer that are not adjacent to cities of 40,000 or more.

Applications for the next round of Empower Rural Iowa funding will be accepted from July 1 through August 26. In addition to BOOST grants, other programs support efforts to strengthen child care and expand and improve housing.

To learn more about Empower Rural Iowa programs, eligibility requirements or future grant opportunities, visit iowaeda.com/center-for-rural- revitalization.