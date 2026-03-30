Belmond Police Investigating Early-Morning Shots Fired Incident

BELMOND, Iowa (March 29, 2026) — The Belmond Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning in a residential area of the city.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched at approximately 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Gabrielson Drive following a report of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers secured the scene and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials have not released additional details at this time, including whether any injuries or property damage occurred.

Police say there is currently no known threat to the public related to the incident.

The Belmond Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Belmond Ambulance Service, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Authorities say more information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Belmond Police Department.