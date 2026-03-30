Area Businesses Compete in Spring 2026 Venture School Launch Day Competition

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center hosted the University of Iowa Venture School Launch Day competition on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The NIACC Spring 2026 Venture School cohort competed in person after attending classes virtually for 7 weeks of training, customer discovery, and developing their business model alongside local entrepreneur coaches. A panel of judges selected First, Second, and Third Place winners. The judges were: Karie Terhark, KT Facilitiation; Brook Boehmler, America’s SBDC Iowa (North Iowa Area); and Joyce Martin, NIACC Pappajohn Center.

Seven teams competed in the Spring 2026 Launch Day competition. Four top prizes were awarded:

First Prize ($1500) – Swift Lift Logistics, Luke & Starr Benjamin, Clear Lake, IA

Swift Lift Logistics serves North Iowa by coordinating small-scale moves and senior living transitions with a white-glove level of care. Their model is designed to eliminate the physical and mental burden of moving, turning a typically chaotic event into a managed, professional experience.

Second Prize ($1250) – SnapCache, Luke Tostenson, Mason City, IA

SnapCache LLC digitizes VHS tapes, photos, slides, negatives, and film reels for families across North Iowa and Southern Minnesota. We preserve irreplaceable memories by converting outdated media into modern digital formats that can be safely shared and cherished for generations.

Third Prize ($750) – Let Them Smile, Brima & Michaella Caulker, Mason City, IA

Let Them Smile provides personalized, compassionate home care that supports independence and dignity. We focus on quality, trust, and ensure our caregiver support ensures every client receives exceptional service. Our mission is simple: care that truly makes a difference, one smile at a time.

Best Non-Profit Prize ($500) – Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce Marketing Studio, Libbey Hohn, Maddie Anderly, and Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake, IA

The Clear Lake Chamber Marketing Studio is a member-exclusive, package-based service that provides local businesses with clear marketing strategy and hands-on execution tailored to their goals. We turn ideas into consistent, authentic content that connects with customers and drives real results—giving business owners their time back.

Honorable Mentions –

The Fiddle Leaf, Lauren Lundberg, Charles City, IA

The Fiddle Leaf helps people become more thoughtful, even when they are forgetful. Through our flower stand, subscription model, and pop-up boutiques turn an ordinary Tuesday into an extraordinary one.

Launch Point, Mason Koudelka, Waukon, IA

A revolutionary portable football tracker and simulator designed for specialists. This gives the athlete the opportunity to practice anytime, anywhere, and still receive valuable data on kicks and snaps.

Painted Soda Studio, Shanna Van Ackeren, Klemme, IA

Painted Soda Studio transforms creative expression into a full sensory experience. From hands-on art projects to bold, imaginative soda flavors, if you can dream it, you can make it. We turn ordinary moments into unforgettable experiences.