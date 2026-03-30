Anderson to be Keynote Speaker for Upcoming NIACC Pathways to Success Program

The public is invited to attend the NIACC Alumni Association’s annual Pathways to Success event on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. The event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on campus.

The NIACC Alumni Association hosts Pathways to Success annually to honor accomplished alumni and to recognize a select group of students for their scholarship, leadership, and character.

Gilman “Gil” Anderson, a native of Mason City and graduate of the NIACC Class of 1978, will be honored for his accomplishments with the Outstanding Alumnus award. Anderson, is semi-retired and currently residing in New York City. He is a former Senior Executive specializing in computer technologies, manufacturing systems, business process improvement, regulatory compliance, and organization turnarounds. He has more than 40 years of cross-industry experience and a track record of building high-performance teams that have consistently driven increased stakeholder value through the coalition of business strategy with technology. He will serve as the keynote speaker.

Additional honors at the event will include recognition of Tony Coloff (Class of 1962) and Phil Johnson (Class of 1964), both graduates of Mason City Junior College, as Distinguished Alumni. The event will also celebrate 56 current students receiving the NIACC Alumni Association’s Student Leadership Award.

The public is invited, there is no cost to attend. Sponsors include the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, Tony & Sue Coloff, and NIACC Student Government.