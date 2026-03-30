The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/30/26

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/506334525

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Linda Juhl, Treasurer, re: discuss hiring of clerk position

9:25 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:30 a.m. *Public Hearing on Plans, Specifications, & Form of Contract for the Secondary Roads Cold

Storage Project

Consider Resolution Approving Construction Plans, Specifications, & Form of Contract for the

Secondary Road Cold Storage Project

Review Bids for the Secondary Roads Cold Storage Project, consider Resolution Awarding

Contract for the Secondary Road Cold Storage Project

9:45 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance

Consider invoice from Electronic Engineering for door fobs and camera for Maintenance/Storage

Garage

10:00 a.m. Tracy Marshall, Recorder, re: discuss environmental testing of vault

10:15 a.m. Jensen Sandgren, Fort & Schlegel, re: review and accept audit report for FY2024-2025 for

Hancock County

10:40 a.m. Michelle Eisenman, re: file Post-Election Audit/Auditor Certification for the Special Election

(City of Forest City) held on March 17, 2026, discuss and possibly consider dental rates for

FY2026-2027, discuss and possibly consider employee’s contribution to dental insurance for

FY2026-2027, discuss and possibly consider vision rates for FY2026-2027, discuss and possibly

consider employee’s contribution to vision insurance for FY2026-2027

10:50 a.m. Discuss nuisance properties in Hayfield and Duncan

11:00 a.m. Discuss use of time clocks

11:15 a.m. Update on Iowa Workforce Development Job Training Programs and possible changes

Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

11:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Consider drainage invoices

Appoint engineer to DD# 10 Lat 2 Tile

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item