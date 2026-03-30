The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/30/26
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/506334525
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Linda Juhl, Treasurer, re: discuss hiring of clerk position
9:25 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:30 a.m. *Public Hearing on Plans, Specifications, & Form of Contract for the Secondary Roads Cold
Storage Project
Consider Resolution Approving Construction Plans, Specifications, & Form of Contract for the
Secondary Road Cold Storage Project
Review Bids for the Secondary Roads Cold Storage Project, consider Resolution Awarding
Contract for the Secondary Road Cold Storage Project
9:45 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance
Consider invoice from Electronic Engineering for door fobs and camera for Maintenance/Storage
Garage
10:00 a.m. Tracy Marshall, Recorder, re: discuss environmental testing of vault
10:15 a.m. Jensen Sandgren, Fort & Schlegel, re: review and accept audit report for FY2024-2025 for
Hancock County
10:40 a.m. Michelle Eisenman, re: file Post-Election Audit/Auditor Certification for the Special Election
(City of Forest City) held on March 17, 2026, discuss and possibly consider dental rates for
FY2026-2027, discuss and possibly consider employee’s contribution to dental insurance for
FY2026-2027, discuss and possibly consider vision rates for FY2026-2027, discuss and possibly
consider employee’s contribution to vision insurance for FY2026-2027
10:50 a.m. Discuss nuisance properties in Hayfield and Duncan
11:00 a.m. Discuss use of time clocks
11:15 a.m. Update on Iowa Workforce Development Job Training Programs and possible changes
Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
11:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Consider drainage invoices
Appoint engineer to DD# 10 Lat 2 Tile
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item