Sunday Talk: Rowley Awarded for His Work

This week, the Iowa Capitol saw visits by middle school students from Emmetsburg, the senior government class from Spirit Lake High School, the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, students from the University of Northern Iowa for the school’s 150th anniversary, and the Pioneer Lawmakers Association for its 69th biennial meeting, among others. Wednesday marked the 2026 Legislative Memorial Service, where lawmakers memorialized the late passing over the last two years of Iowa legislators. This is a powerful memorial to those whose service to better our beloved State of Iowa is remembered by their families, friends, current legislators, and staff.

Wednesday morning, I was honored to be recognized as the 2026 Iowa Senate recipient of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Foundation Uncommon Public Service Award. This award recognizes those public servants who demonstrate uncommon service to the people of Iowa, above and beyond their legislative responsibilities. I was surprised and humbled by this announcement as my wife, Kris, coaxed me to watch the Senate gavel in on Wednesday. When Senator Gruenhagen described the recipient’s background I was humbled beyond words as realization of who they were talking about slowly crept in. This is a highlight of my life, encouraging me to keep doing the right things, listen hard, work hard, and while politics is one thing, it is always about the people. They are who we represent. You are who we represent. As President Herbert Hoover stated so eloquently: “Being a politician is a poor profession. Being a public servant is a noble one.”

As mentioned, students from the Spirit Lake High School Senior Government class visited the State Capitol on Wednesday on a tour that encompassed the Supreme Court, the State Historical Building, and the Legislature. My secretary, Teegan Jones, a 2025 SLHS graduate, took the opportunity to show his peers around on my behalf, along with Representatives Wills and Jones. These students participate in a “mock legislature” project in class, where students role-play actual legislators and debate ongoing bills. Seniors Isla Nelson and Luke Frerichs chose me as their legislator, as they work to pass bills in class that are important to them.

With the planting season on the horizon, many farmer-legislators are itching to wrap up the many debates of session as we near the final weeks. I want to thank all of you who have contacted me and I look forward to serving you this session.

My best form of contact is email at [email protected] or by cell (712) 330-5596.

Make it a great week!

Senator Dave Rowley, District 5

Serving: Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth, and Winnebago