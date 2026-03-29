Sunday Talk: Guth on the 11th Legislative Session Week

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe eleventh week of the session puts us past legislative deadlines. Now we can focus on debating and refining the legislation that has survived.\u00a0 I also spent time speaking with department heads and working on solutions that don\u2019t require legislation.\r\n\r\nOne bill that passed this week is SF 2427. This bill limits the ability to sue human and natural producers of greenhouse gas for affecting the climate.\u00a0 It places the burden of proof on the person bringing the civil or criminal action.\u00a0 This should help protect Iowa farmers from those who wish to cripple agriculture by bringing lawsuits against them for reasons that are not supported by fact.\r\n\r\nI was interested in House File 766 that allows the front side windows of a vehicle to be tinted to a level of 50% light transmittance.\u00a0 Some years ago, I bought a truck that came from Arizona with window tinting on all the side windows.\u00a0 I had to remove the tinting after I was stopped twice and warned that Iowa law prohibited front window tinting.\u00a0 Rear windows do not have a tint limit.\u00a0 I learned that if you have tinted windows and law enforcement stops you for a traffic violation, that they greatly appreciate it if you lower all of your windows and keep your hands on the wheel as they approach.\u00a0 This might make the stop go more favorably.\r\n\r\nI\u2019ve had lots of email about HF 2379 which eliminates tax on tips and overtime and temporarily increases the tax on providers of health insurance.\u00a0 This bill helps us comply with the provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill.\u00a0 Iowa currently has the lowest tax on insurance companies in the nation at 0.95%.\u00a0 This bill raises the rate to 3.5% for 9 months, and then returns it to 0.95%, still the lowest in the country.\r\n\r\nDespite claims from special interest groups that this bill will raise insurance premiums, Iowa\u2019s largest health insurance company itself said it has made no determination about the bill\u2019s impact on premiums. Further, the Iowa Insurance Division has rate review and approval authority over rates for individual health insurance plans. They have previously stated, \u201cThe standard of rate review for any health insurance rate review requires a determination that the rates are not inadequate, not excessive, and do not unfairly discriminate. Further, the rates must be actuarially sound.\u201d This demonstrates that the claims that consumers will shoulder the costs of this bill are not based in fact.\r\n\r\nThe goal of this bill is to eliminate taxes on tips and this aligns with President Trump\u2019s promise to working Americans.\u00a0 It also invests over $500 million to fund Medicaid and manage health care costs.\r\n\r\nI received an email this week from the parent of a high school student in my district that complained of cell phone use during class.\u00a0 The parent was told by their child that students were texting each other during class, even answering their phone and talking during class.\u00a0 A student even told a teacher to \u201cwait a sec while I finish my text.\u201d\r\n\r\nI decided to stop by that school on my way home from Des Moines and found out that the administration had not heard from parents on this issue.\u00a0 I\u2019m sure there will be discussion about this at the next staff meeting. I would encourage parents to speak with administration or school board members about any issues they have with school policy.\u00a0 It is not the role of the state to step in until all local authority has been consulted.\r\n\r\nI will be at the Briggs Woods Conference Center, near Webster City on Friday, April 3 at 11:30.\r\n\r\nFor as the soil makes the sprout come up\r\nAnd a garden causes seeds to grow,\r\nSo the Sovereign Lord will make\r\nRighteousness and praise spring up before all nations.\r\nIsaiah 61:11\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVisiting with Wright County Corn Growers\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVisiting with Heartland Power\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFranklin County REC at the Capitol\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDiscussion about conservation with Ducks Unlimited\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n