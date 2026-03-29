Sunday Talk: Guth on the 11th Legislative Session Week

The eleventh week of the session puts us past legislative deadlines. Now we can focus on debating and refining the legislation that has survived. I also spent time speaking with department heads and working on solutions that don’t require legislation. One bill that passed this week is SF 2427. This bill limits the ability to sue human and natural producers of greenhouse gas for affecting the climate. It places the burden of proof on the person bringing the civil or criminal action. This should help protect Iowa farmers from those who wish to cripple agriculture by bringing lawsuits against them for reasons that are not supported by fact. I was interested in House File 766 that allows the front side windows of a vehicle to be tinted to a level of 50% light transmittance. Some years ago, I bought a truck that came from Arizona with window tinting on all the side windows. I had to remove the tinting after I was stopped twice and warned that Iowa law prohibited front window tinting. Rear windows do not have a tint limit. I learned that if you have tinted windows and law enforcement stops you for a traffic violation, that they greatly appreciate it if you lower all of your windows and keep your hands on the wheel as they approach. This might make the stop go more favorably. I’ve had lots of email about HF 2379 which eliminates tax on tips and overtime and temporarily increases the tax on providers of health insurance. This bill helps us comply with the provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill. Iowa currently has the lowest tax on insurance companies in the nation at 0.95%. This bill raises the rate to 3.5% for 9 months, and then returns it to 0.95%, still the lowest in the country. Despite claims from special interest groups that this bill will raise insurance premiums, Iowa’s largest health insurance company itself said it has made no determination about the bill’s impact on premiums. Further, the Iowa Insurance Division has rate review and approval authority over rates for individual health insurance plans. They have previously stated, “The standard of rate review for any health insurance rate review requires a determination that the rates are not inadequate, not excessive, and do not unfairly discriminate. Further, the rates must be actuarially sound.” This demonstrates that the claims that consumers will shoulder the costs of this bill are not based in fact. The goal of this bill is to eliminate taxes on tips and this aligns with President Trump’s promise to working Americans. It also invests over $500 million to fund Medicaid and manage health care costs. I received an email this week from the parent of a high school student in my district that complained of cell phone use during class. The parent was told by their child that students were texting each other during class, even answering their phone and talking during class. A student even told a teacher to “wait a sec while I finish my text.” I decided to stop by that school on my way home from Des Moines and found out that the administration had not heard from parents on this issue. I’m sure there will be discussion about this at the next staff meeting. I would encourage parents to speak with administration or school board members about any issues they have with school policy. It is not the role of the state to step in until all local authority has been consulted. I will be at the Briggs Woods Conference Center, near Webster City on Friday, April 3 at 11:30. For as the soil makes the sprout come up

And a garden causes seeds to grow,

So the Sovereign Lord will make

Righteousness and praise spring up before all nations.

Isaiah 61:11