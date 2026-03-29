Local NewsLocal NewsMedia

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Celebrating American Farmers

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: March 27, 2026
U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra
In this week’s roundup: Celebrating America’s farmers at President Trump’s Great American Agriculture Event, advancing homegrown biofuels, and applauding the announcement of nationwide E-15 waivers. That and more – remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here and my Twitter page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!

CELEBRATING AMERICA’S FARMERS AT PRESIDENT TRUMP’S GREAT AMERICAN AGRICULTURE EVENT

I was honored to attend President Trump’s Great American Agriculture Celebration at the White House today, marking the largest gathering of farmers in White House history.

This event highlights the essential role farmers play in feeding and fueling our nation—especially in Iowa, where agriculture is the backbone of our economy.

Today’s celebration also reflected President Trump’s commitment to supporting American farmers and rural communities.

I applaud the administration’s work to advance strong Renewable Fuel Standards, year-round E15, and a Farm Bill, as well as key tax wins like repealing the Death Tax to help preserve family farms for future generations.

ADVANCING HOMEGROWN BIOFUELS AND AMERICA’S ENERGY INDEPENDENCE

The EPA’s announcement of the final Set 2 rule for the 2026 and 2027 Renewable Fuel Standard recognizes the critical role that homegrown biofuels play in strengthening our rural economy and securing our nation’s energy future.

I applaud President Trump and Administrator Zeldin for finalizing the strongest commitment to our nation’s farmers, consumers, and domestic energy producers ever proposed.

I look forward to working with the Administration to ensure our farmers and biofuels producers remain at the forefront of our nation’s energy future.
EPA Finalizes Historic New Renewable Fuel Standards to Strengthen American Energy Security, Support Rural Economies | US EPA
Today at the White House Great American Agriculture Celebration, President Trump announced that U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized the historic Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) “Set 2” final rule.
Read More

SUPPORTING NATIONWIDE E15 ACCESS AND STRENGTHENING AMERICAN ENERGY INDEPENDENCE

I am pleased the EPA has approved a Nationwide Summertime Emergency Fuel Waiver, allowing the sale of E15 across the country.

With ongoing supply chain disruptions, it is critical that we support our farmers and recognize the vital role biofuels play in American energy independence.

I remain committed to working with President Trump and my colleagues in Congress to make E15 available nationwide year-round—ensuring our farmers and producers have the support they need to keep America strong and energy secure.

CELEBRATING OUR FARMERS DURING NATIONAL AGRICULTURE DAY

March 24th was National Agriculture Day!

We celebrate the farmers, ranchers, and producers who feed and fuel our nation.

In Iowa, agriculture is the backbone of our economy.

I’m proud to represent one of the largest agricultural districts in the country, leading in the production of hogs, poultry, and more.

I remain committed to making sure our farmers’ voices are heard in Washington and deliver real results for them.

MEETING WITH COMMUNITY LEADERS ON STRENGTHENING RURAL ECONOMIC GROWTH

This week, I met with the Greater Fort Dodge Alliance during their annual trip to Washington.

We had a productive discussion on strengthening rural communities, investing in critical infrastructure, and building a stronger workforce.

I’m proud to have delivered real tax relief through the Working Families Tax Cut, and I’ll keep fighting to ensure rural Iowa has the tools it needs to grow and thrive.

CONGRATULATING SECRETARY MULLIN ON APPOINTMENT TO LEAD THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY

I want to congratulate my former House colleague, Secretary Mullin, on his confirmation to lead DHS.

At a time of serious national security threats, his proven leadership in both the House and Senate will be an invaluable asset to the Department.

I look forward to seeing all he accomplishes.

ADVANCING FERTILIZER PRICE TRANSPARENCY FOR FARMERS AND PRODUCERS

As our farmers and producers face rising fertilizer input costs, transparency and fairness in the marketplace are more important than ever.

That’s why I’m glad to help lead the Fertilizer Transparency Act with Congressman Dusty Johnson to provide timely, accurate, and transparent information on fertilizer prices.

CELEBRATING IOWA AGRICULTURE: GENERATIONS OF STRENGTH AND STEWARDSHIP

This week marks Iowa Agriculture Week—a time to celebrate the farmers, families, and communities who have been the backbone of our state for generations.

It’s an honor to represent one of the nation’s leading agricultural states.

As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, we recognize the farmers who helped build and continue to sustain our great nation.

HONORING COURAGE AND SACRIFICE ON NATIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR DAY

March 25th was National Medal of Honor Day—a time to recognize those who put everything on the line to defend our freedom.

Their courage and sacrifice represent the highest calling of service and the very best of America.

MEETING WITH IOWA FARM BUREAU TO ADVANCE FARM BILL PRIORITIES

This week, I had a productive meeting with the Iowa Farm Bureau to discuss key priorities for our farmers.

We focused on the urgent need to pass a strong Farm Bill, address the impacts of Prop 12, and tackle rising input costs that are squeezing producers.

As the representative of one of the largest agricultural districts in the country, I remain committed to getting this bill across the finish line and signed by President Trump.

VOTING TO PASS THE PAY OUR HOMELAND DEFENDERS ACT AND FUND NATIONAL SECURITY

This week, I voted to pass the Pay Our Homeland Defenders Act—to end the Democrats’ shutdown and fully funding DHS, Border Patrol, TSA, Coast Guard, and Secret Service.

Democrats’ partisan games have forced more than 100,000 employees working to defend our country to miss full paychecks.

It’s reckless to continue to defund our national security.

HONORING IOWA’S HEROES AT THE AMERICAN RED CROSS BREAKFAST

This week, my District Director, Abby, had the privilege of attending the American Red Cross Heroes of the Heartland Breakfast.

The event recognized incredible individuals across our state who have saved lives and shown outstanding commitment to philanthropy and civic engagement over the past year.

MEETING WITH IOWA-NEBRASKA EQUIPMENT DEALERS TO SUPPORT FARMERS AND PASS A STRONG FARM BILL

This week, I met with the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association to discuss passing a strong Farm Bill, expanding tax relief, supporting Iowa’s workforce, and giving farmers the equipment they need to succeed.

As the representative of one of the largest agricultural districts, I’m proud to deliver results like my Tractor Rollover Prevention Act to protect farmers in the field.

I’ll keep pushing to get the Farm Bill signed into law by President Trump.

MEETING WITH THE NATIONAL TURKEY FEDERATION TO SUPPORT IOWA FARMERS

This week, I met with the National Turkey Federation and John Moline of Moline Brothers Farm in Mason to discuss how to support Iowa farmers through agricultural labor and passing a strong Farm Bill.

Hearing directly from producers is critical, and I will continue to advance their priorities in Washington.

SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK — PLAN AHEAD AND STAY SAFE

It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, a reminder to be prepared for tornadoes and flooding.

Iowans are advised to sign up for alerts, check emergency kits, practice shelter and evacuation plans, review insurance coverage, and document home inventory.

Learn more:
Ready Iowa
Learn how to prepare for emergencies, build an emergency kit, and understand weather and human-caused threats to Iowans.
Read More

CELEBRATING OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED AND SUPPORTIVE HOUSING IN SIOUX CITY

This week, Team Feenstra attended a ribbon cutting hosted by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce celebrating a new residence in Sioux City for clients served by Opportunities Unlimited.

Opportunities Unlimited plays a vital role in supporting individuals with brain injuries, cognitive disabilities, and physical disabilities.

We are grateful for organizations like this that strengthen our communities and provide safe, supportive housing.

CONGRATULATING DR. LORI SUDDICK ON APPOINTMENT AS DMACC PRESIDENT!

Congratulations to Dr. Lori Suddick on being appointed as the new President of Des Moines Area Community College!

With her extensive leadership in education, I’m confident her commitment to teaching and learning excellence will be invaluable in strengthening DMACC’s academic mission.
DMACC Board Announces Dr. Lori Suddick To Lead College
Dr. Lori Suddick, pictured while touring DMACC Urban Campus during her visit March 5, 2026, which included open forums and interviews with staff, faculty, college leadership, students, and community members.
Read More

FROM IOWA TO THE U.S. CAPITOL: STUDENT ART COMPETITION

It is that time of year, as we open our Congressional Art Competition for high school students in Iowa’s Fourth District!

This is a unique opportunity to showcase your creativity, with winning artwork displayed in the halls of the U.S. Capitol for visitors from across the country to see.

I encourage all interested students to apply by April 24th through our District Director, Abby Vander Werf.

I look forward to reviewing the submissions and seeing Iowa’s incredible talent on display in Washington, D.C.
Art Competition
Learn more about the Artistic Discovery Contest open to all high school students that live in our Congressional District. You may also fill out an entry form to send to our office.
Read More

FARM BILL FRIDAY: REPEALING PROP 12 TO PROTECT FARMERS, FAMILIES, AND FOOD SECURITY

Welcome back to another Farm Bill Friday! Today, we’re talking about Prop 12.

Prop 12 is an unscientific mandate that allows states like California to dictate how Iowa farmers operate—raising pork prices for families, threatening animal health, and undermining our food security.

That’s why I worked with Congresswoman Ashley Hinson to help introduce the Save Our Bacon Act and to include it in the Farm Bill.

Overturning Prop 12 will restore common sense, protect consumer choice, and ensure our farmers can continue providing the highest standard of care for their animals.

ONE LAST THING: CELEBRATING IOWA’S MARCH MADNESS VICTORIES!

Please join me in congratulating Iowa State and the University of Iowa on their incredible March Madness victories!

Their determination, teamwork, and resilience have been nothing short of inspiring.

These outstanding performances are a testament to the hard work of the players, coaches, and supporters who make moments like this possible.

We’re proud to celebrate this exciting achievement and the energy it brings to our community.

MY WEEKLY COLUMN: PROTECTING AMERICAN FARMLAND FOR THE NEXT GENERATION

In Iowa, we recognize that our rich soil is one of our most precious resources, making our farmland the envy of the world.

In drafting the Farm Bill in the House Agriculture Committee, it was critical to make protecting our food supply, rural communities, and national security one of its central pillars.

We have seen how a previous lack of oversight of foreign ownership of agricultural land has created vulnerabilities that we simply cannot ignore.

Read more in my weekly column below!

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: March 27, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button