Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Celebrating American Farmers

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: Celebrating America's farmers at President Trump's Great American Agriculture Event, advancing homegrown biofuels, and applauding the announcement of nationwide E-15 waivers.\u00a0That and more\u00a0\u2013 remember to follow my Facebook page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0and my Twitter page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0to stay up-to-date throughout the week!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCELEBRATING AMERICA\u2019S FARMERS AT PRESIDENT TRUMP\u2019S GREAT AMERICAN AGRICULTURE EVENT\r\nI was honored to attend President Trump\u2019s Great American Agriculture Celebration at the White House today, marking the largest gathering of farmers in White House history.\r\n\r\nThis event highlights the essential role farmers play in feeding and fueling our nation\u2014especially in Iowa, where agriculture is the backbone of our economy.\r\n\r\nToday\u2019s celebration also reflected President Trump\u2019s commitment to supporting American farmers and rural communities.\r\n\r\nI applaud the administration\u2019s work to advance strong Renewable Fuel Standards, year-round E15, and a Farm Bill, as well as key tax wins like repealing the Death Tax to help preserve family farms for future generations.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nADVANCING HOMEGROWN BIOFUELS AND AMERICA\u2019S ENERGY INDEPENDENCE\r\nThe EPA's announcement of the final Set 2 rule for the 2026 and 2027 Renewable Fuel Standard recognizes the critical role that homegrown biofuels play in strengthening our rural economy and securing our nation\u2019s energy future.\r\n\r\nI applaud President Trump and Administrator Zeldin for finalizing the strongest commitment to our nation\u2019s farmers, consumers, and domestic energy producers ever proposed.\r\n\r\nI look forward to working with the Administration to ensure our farmers and biofuels producers remain at the forefront of our nation\u2019s energy future.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEPA Finalizes Historic New Renewable Fuel Standards to Strengthen American Energy Security, Support Rural Economies | US EPA\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nToday at the White House Great American Agriculture Celebration, President Trump announced that U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized the historic Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) "Set 2" final rule.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRead More\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSUPPORTING NATIONWIDE E15 ACCESS AND STRENGTHENING AMERICAN ENERGY INDEPENDENCE\r\nI am pleased the EPA has approved a Nationwide Summertime Emergency Fuel Waiver, allowing the sale of E15 across the country.\r\n\r\nWith ongoing supply chain disruptions, it is critical that we support our farmers and recognize the vital role biofuels play in American energy independence.\r\n\r\nI remain committed to working with President Trump and my colleagues in Congress to make E15 available nationwide year-round\u2014ensuring our farmers and producers have the support they need to keep America strong and energy secure.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCELEBRATING OUR FARMERS DURING NATIONAL AGRICULTURE DAY\r\nMarch 24th was National Agriculture Day!\r\n\r\nWe celebrate the farmers, ranchers, and producers who feed and fuel our nation.\r\n\r\nIn Iowa, agriculture is the backbone of our economy.\r\n\r\nI\u2019m proud to represent one of the largest agricultural districts in the country, leading in the production of hogs, poultry, and more.\r\n\r\nI remain committed to making sure our farmers\u2019 voices are heard in Washington and deliver real results for them.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH COMMUNITY LEADERS ON STRENGTHENING RURAL ECONOMIC GROWTH\r\nThis week, I met with the Greater Fort Dodge Alliance during their annual trip to Washington.\r\n\r\nWe had a productive discussion on strengthening rural communities, investing in critical infrastructure, and building a stronger workforce.\r\n\r\nI\u2019m proud to have delivered real tax relief through the Working Families Tax Cut, and I\u2019ll keep fighting to ensure rural Iowa has the tools it needs to grow and thrive.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCONGRATULATING SECRETARY MULLIN ON APPOINTMENT TO LEAD THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY\r\nI want to congratulate my former House colleague, Secretary Mullin, on his confirmation to lead DHS.\r\n\r\nAt a time of serious national security threats, his proven leadership in both the House and Senate will be an invaluable asset to the Department.\r\n\r\nI look forward to seeing all he accomplishes.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nADVANCING FERTILIZER PRICE TRANSPARENCY FOR FARMERS AND PRODUCERS\r\nAs our farmers and producers face rising fertilizer input costs, transparency and fairness in the marketplace are more important than ever.\r\n\r\nThat\u2019s why I\u2019m glad to help lead the\u00a0Fertilizer Transparency Act\u00a0with\u00a0Congressman Dusty Johnson\u00a0to provide timely, accurate, and transparent information on fertilizer prices.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCELEBRATING IOWA AGRICULTURE: GENERATIONS OF STRENGTH AND STEWARDSHIP\r\nThis week marks Iowa Agriculture Week\u2014a time to celebrate the farmers, families, and communities who have been the backbone of our state for generations.\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s an honor to represent one of the nation\u2019s leading agricultural states.\r\n\r\nAs we approach America\u2019s 250th anniversary, we recognize the farmers who helped build and continue to sustain our great nation.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHONORING COURAGE AND SACRIFICE ON NATIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR DAY\r\nMarch 25th was National Medal of Honor Day\u2014a time to recognize those who put everything on the line to defend our freedom.\r\n\r\nTheir courage and sacrifice represent the highest calling of service and the very best of America.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH IOWA FARM BUREAU TO ADVANCE FARM BILL PRIORITIES\r\nThis week, I had a productive meeting with the Iowa Farm Bureau to discuss key priorities for our farmers.\r\n\r\nWe focused on the urgent need to pass a strong Farm Bill, address the impacts of Prop 12, and tackle rising input costs that are squeezing producers.\r\n\r\nAs the representative of one of the largest agricultural districts in the country, I remain committed to getting this bill across the finish line and signed by President Trump.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVOTING TO PASS THE PAY OUR HOMELAND DEFENDERS ACT AND FUND NATIONAL SECURITY\r\nThis week, I voted to pass the Pay Our Homeland Defenders Act\u2014to end the Democrats\u2019 shutdown and fully funding DHS, Border Patrol, TSA, Coast Guard, and Secret Service.\r\n\r\nDemocrats\u2019 partisan games have forced more than 100,000 employees working to defend our country to miss full paychecks.\r\n\r\nIt's reckless to continue to defund our national security.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHONORING IOWA\u2019S HEROES AT THE AMERICAN RED CROSS BREAKFAST\r\nThis week, my District Director, Abby, had the privilege of attending the American Red Cross Heroes of the Heartland Breakfast.\r\n\r\nThe event recognized incredible individuals across our state who have saved lives and shown outstanding commitment to philanthropy and civic engagement over the past year.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH IOWA-NEBRASKA EQUIPMENT DEALERS TO SUPPORT FARMERS AND PASS A STRONG FARM BILL\r\nThis week, I met with the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association to discuss passing a strong Farm Bill, expanding tax relief, supporting Iowa\u2019s workforce, and giving farmers the equipment they need to succeed.\r\n\r\nAs the representative of one of the largest agricultural districts, I\u2019m proud to deliver results like my Tractor Rollover Prevention Act to protect farmers in the field.\r\n\r\nI\u2019ll keep pushing to get the Farm Bill signed into law by President Trump.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH THE NATIONAL TURKEY FEDERATION TO SUPPORT IOWA FARMERS\r\nThis week, I met with the National Turkey Federation and John Moline of Moline Brothers Farm in Mason to discuss how to support Iowa farmers through agricultural labor and passing a strong Farm Bill.\r\n\r\nHearing directly from producers is critical, and I will continue to advance their priorities in Washington.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK\u00a0\u2014\u00a0PLAN AHEAD AND STAY SAFE\r\nIt\u2019s Severe Weather Awareness Week, a reminder to be prepared for tornadoes and flooding.\r\n\r\nIowans are advised to sign up for alerts, check emergency kits, practice shelter and evacuation plans, review insurance coverage, and document home inventory.\r\n\r\nLearn more:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nReady Iowa\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLearn how to prepare for emergencies, build an emergency kit, and understand weather and human-caused threats to Iowans.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRead More\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCELEBRATING OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED AND SUPPORTIVE HOUSING IN SIOUX CITY\r\nThis week, Team Feenstra attended a ribbon cutting hosted by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce celebrating a new residence in Sioux City for clients served by Opportunities Unlimited.\r\n\r\nOpportunities Unlimited plays a vital role in supporting individuals with brain injuries, cognitive disabilities, and physical disabilities.\r\n\r\nWe are grateful for organizations like this that strengthen our communities and provide safe, supportive housing.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCONGRATULATING DR. LORI SUDDICK ON APPOINTMENT AS DMACC PRESIDENT!\r\nCongratulations to Dr. Lori Suddick on being appointed as the new President of Des Moines Area Community College!\r\n\r\nWith her extensive leadership in education, I\u2019m confident her commitment to teaching and learning excellence will be invaluable in strengthening DMACC\u2019s academic mission.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDMACC Board Announces Dr. Lori Suddick To Lead College\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDr. Lori Suddick, pictured while touring DMACC Urban Campus during her visit March 5, 2026, which included open forums and interviews with staff, faculty, college leadership, students, and community members.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRead More\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFROM IOWA TO THE U.S. CAPITOL: STUDENT ART COMPETITION\r\nIt is that time of year, as we open our Congressional Art Competition for high school students in Iowa's Fourth District!\r\n\r\nThis is a unique opportunity to showcase your creativity, with winning artwork displayed in the halls of the U.S. Capitol for visitors from across the country to see.\r\n\r\nI encourage all interested students to apply by April 24th through our District Director, Abby Vander Werf.\r\n\r\nI look forward to reviewing the submissions and seeing Iowa\u2019s incredible talent on display in Washington, D.C.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nArt Competition\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLearn more about the Artistic Discovery Contest open to all high school students that live in our Congressional District. You may also fill out an entry form to send to our office.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRead More\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFARM BILL FRIDAY: REPEALING PROP 12 TO PROTECT FARMERS, FAMILIES, AND FOOD SECURITY\r\nWelcome back to another Farm Bill Friday! Today, we\u2019re talking about Prop 12.\r\n\r\nProp 12 is an unscientific mandate that allows states like California to dictate how Iowa farmers operate\u2014raising pork prices for families, threatening animal health, and undermining our food security.\r\n\r\nThat\u2019s why I worked with\u00a0Congresswoman Ashley Hinson\u00a0to help introduce the Save Our Bacon Act and to include it in the Farm Bill.\r\n\r\nOverturning Prop 12 will restore common sense, protect consumer choice, and ensure our farmers can continue providing the highest standard of care for their animals.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING:\u00a0CELEBRATING IOWA\u2019S MARCH MADNESS VICTORIES!\r\nPlease join me in congratulating Iowa State and the University of Iowa on their incredible March Madness victories!\r\n\r\nTheir determination, teamwork, and resilience have been nothing short of inspiring.\r\n\r\nThese outstanding performances are a testament to the hard work of the players, coaches, and supporters who make moments like this possible.\r\n\r\nWe\u2019re proud to celebrate this exciting achievement and the energy it brings to our community.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN:\u00a0PROTECTING AMERICAN FARMLAND FOR THE NEXT GENERATION\r\nIn Iowa, we recognize that our rich soil is one of our most precious resources, making our farmland the envy of the world.\r\n\r\nIn drafting the Farm Bill in the House Agriculture Committee, it was critical to make protecting our food supply, rural communities, and national security one of its central pillars.\r\n\r\nWe have seen how a previous lack of oversight of foreign ownership of agricultural land has created vulnerabilities that we simply cannot ignore.\r\n\r\nRead more in my weekly column below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n