Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Celebrating American Farmers

In this week’s roundup: Celebrating America’s farmers at President Trump’s Great American Agriculture Event, advancing homegrown biofuels, and applauding the announcement of nationwide E-15 waivers. That and more – remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here and my Twitter page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week! CELEBRATING AMERICA’S FARMERS AT PRESIDENT TRUMP’S GREAT AMERICAN AGRICULTURE EVENT I was honored to attend President Trump’s Great American Agriculture Celebration at the White House today, marking the largest gathering of farmers in White House history. This event highlights the essential role farmers play in feeding and fueling our nation—especially in Iowa, where agriculture is the backbone of our economy. Today’s celebration also reflected President Trump’s commitment to supporting American farmers and rural communities. I applaud the administration’s work to advance strong Renewable Fuel Standards, year-round E15, and a Farm Bill, as well as key tax wins like repealing the Death Tax to help preserve family farms for future generations. ADVANCING HOMEGROWN BIOFUELS AND AMERICA’S ENERGY INDEPENDENCE The EPA’s announcement of the final Set 2 rule for the 2026 and 2027 Renewable Fuel Standard recognizes the critical role that homegrown biofuels play in strengthening our rural economy and securing our nation’s energy future. I applaud President Trump and Administrator Zeldin for finalizing the strongest commitment to our nation’s farmers, consumers, and domestic energy producers ever proposed. I look forward to working with the Administration to ensure our farmers and biofuels producers remain at the forefront of our nation’s energy future. EPA Finalizes Historic New Renewable Fuel Standards to Strengthen American Energy Security, Support Rural Economies | US EPA Today at the White House Great American Agriculture Celebration, President Trump announced that U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized the historic Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) “Set 2” final rule. Read More SUPPORTING NATIONWIDE E15 ACCESS AND STRENGTHENING AMERICAN ENERGY INDEPENDENCE I am pleased the EPA has approved a Nationwide Summertime Emergency Fuel Waiver, allowing the sale of E15 across the country. With ongoing supply chain disruptions, it is critical that we support our farmers and recognize the vital role biofuels play in American energy independence. I remain committed to working with President Trump and my colleagues in Congress to make E15 available nationwide year-round—ensuring our farmers and producers have the support they need to keep America strong and energy secure.