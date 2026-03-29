Strong Storms Possible Monday Night, Tuesday Across Northern Iowa

A round of potentially severe weather is expected to impact northern Iowa to start the week, with forecasters highlighting multiple chances for strong storms Monday night into Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms is in place Monday and Monday night across much of north-central and northeast Iowa, including Mason City, Decorah, Waterloo, and surrounding communities.

Storms are expected to develop Monday evening and continue into the overnight hours. The primary threats with these storms will be large hail and damaging winds, though widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

The unsettled pattern continues into Tuesday, when a second round of storms is expected to move through the region. This activity will be associated with a cold front pushing across Iowa Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Forecasters say a few of Tuesday’s storms could also become severe, again bringing the potential for hail and strong wind gusts. The exact timing and intensity of these storms will depend on how the atmosphere recovers after Monday night’s activity.

Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware over the next couple of days, especially during the evening and overnight hours when storms may be more difficult to track.